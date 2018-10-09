Violence in Gujarat may hit Railway recruitment examination

RRB Group D exams 2018: Till now, over a lakh of migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh was forced to flee the state RRB Group D exams 2018: Till now, over a lakh of migrant workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh was forced to flee the state

RRB Group D exams 2018: A widespread violence in Gujarat following a rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district on September 28 may defer the RRB Group D examinations scheduled to be conducted at centres in Gujarat. Speaking to the indianexpress.com, Angaraj Mohan, CPO, Northern Railway said, “The board is monitoring the situations in Gujarat closely and has also instructed the regional centres in Gujarat on this note. Till now, we have received few representations from candidates, the dates will be deferred if candidates are unable to appear for the examination.”

Last month, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had to defer the exams in Kerala due to the flood and in Odisha because of Adivasi Bandh.

Till now, over a lakh migrant workers’ from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh was forced to flee the state, though Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday appealed for peace and said that the state has not witnessed any untoward incident in the last 48 hours.

Speaking in Rajkot Monday, the CM said, “Due to intense efforts by police, the situation is under control, and no untoward incident has happened in the last 48 hours. We are committed to maintaining law and order, and people can call police in case of trouble. We will give them security.”

According to the Police, over 300 people had been arrested on Sunday in connection with the attacks on migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. “Six districts have mainly been affected (by the violence), with Mehsana and Sabarkantha being the worst hit. In these districts, 42 cases have been lodged and so far we have arrested 342 accused. More arrests will be made as names of the accused come up during the investigation,” Director General of Police Shivanand Jha told reporters. He said 17 companies of State Reserve Police (SRP) have been deployed in the affected areas.

“Security of areas inhabited by non-Gujaratis and the factories where they work has been increased. Police have also increased patrols in these areas,” he added.

