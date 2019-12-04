Southern Railway recruitment: 10th pass can apply for 3,529 apprentice posts

The online application process for Apprentice recruitment will end on December 31, 2019. (Representational Image) The online application process for Apprentice recruitment will end on December 31, 2019. (Representational Image)

Southern Railway Apprentice recruitment: Southern Railway has released a notification inviting applications for Apprentice posts. Selected candidates will have to undergo Apprenticeship training. The aspirants can visit the official website — sr.indianrailways.gov.in and check the full notification.

The online application process starts today and will conclude on December 31, 2019. Candidates who are the resident of the geographical jurisdiction of Southern Railway are eligible to apply for the above post.

Southern Railway Apprentice recruitment: Vacancy details

Signal & Telecommunication Workshop: 1654 posts

Carriage & Wagon Works: 1208 posts

Central Workshop, Golden Rock: 667 posts

Southern Railway Apprentice recruitment: Eligibility

Educational qualification: Candidates must have passed class 10 exams under the 10 +2 system or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate. They must also have passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognised institution approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Age limit: Candidates must be in the age limit of 15 to 22 years. The age limit is extendable till 24 years for freshers Ex-IT, MLT respectively. However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.

Southern Railway Apprentice recruitment: Application fee

The candidates belonging to the General/OBC category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates do not have to pay the application fee.

Southern Railway Apprentice recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates must apply on the official website-sr.indianrailways.gov.in from December 1 to 31, 2019.

Southern Railway Apprentice recruitment: Selection criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the average of the marks in matriculation and ITI examination. For freshers, the average of marks obtained by the candidates in SSLC/Matriculation will be considered for selection.

