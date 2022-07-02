RRC North Central Railway (NCR) Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1659 apprentice vacancies

RRC North Central Railway (NCR) Recruitment 2022: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway (NCR) is inviting applications for several apprentice vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for these vacancies by visiting the official website — rrcpryj.org.

Candidates have time till 11:59 pm of August 1, 2022 to apply for these vacancies. Through this recruitment drive, the RRC North Central Railway is hiring for several trades such as Fitter, Plumber, Welder, Armature Winder, Carpenter, Electrician, Painter, Information and Communication Technology System maintenance, Crane operator, Stenographer (Hindi and English), Multimedia and Web Page Designer, Health Sanitary Inspector, and many more.

RRC North Central Railway (NCR) Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — rrcpryj.org.

Step 2: On the home page, scroll down and click on the link for the application form for apprentice vacancies.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window. New candidates will have to register and existing candidates can login using required credentials.

Step 4: Fill up the personal details and upload all required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit.

Also read | Looking for government jobs? Here are a few for people aged above 35 years

To be eligible for this recruitment drive, candidates should be between 15 and 24 years of age. Interested candidates should have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its quivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 per cent marks, in aggregate, from recognised Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognised by Government of India. Additionally, candidates should have also a ITI certificate/ National Trade Certificate affiliated to NCVT / SCVT, as per their trade.

However, Applicants whose SSC / Matriculation/ 10th and ITI results are awaited as on the Date of Notification i.e. June 28 are not eligible to apply for this recruitment drive.

Candidates will have to pay non-refundable application fee of Rs 100. However, all SC/ST/PWD/Women applicants are exempt of this application fees.