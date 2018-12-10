RRB RPF Constable, SI admit card: Download from direct link here

RRB RPF SI exams 2018: The admit card of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB RPF) sub-inspector (SI) and constable examinations have been released on Sunday, December 9, 2018. The candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card through the official website, rpfonlinereg.org. The SI recruitment examinations will be conducted from December 19, 2018. The exam will be held on 15 languages and the duration of the exam will be for 90 minutes.

RPF SI admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rpfonlinereg.org

Step 2: Click on ‘RPF download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter Registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

RPF SI admit card 2018: Vacancy details

Constable male: 4403

Constable female: 04216

SI (Sub Inspector) male: 819

SI (Sub Inspector) female: 301

Total: 9739

RPF exam timetable for recruitment of sub-inspectors (SI) is as follows –

Phase I group E and F will be conducted on December 19, 2018

Phase II group A and B will commence from January 5, 2019 and end on January 6, 2019

Phase II group c and D exams will begin on January 9, 2019 and end on January 13, 2019.

Those candidates who pass the CBT exam will have to then appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). Thereafter the candidates who have applied for drivers / ancillary staff / band will have to appear in the trade test. The last and the final stage of the recruitment process will be the document verification.

