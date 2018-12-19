RRB RPF exams 2018 begins today: Last minute instructions to follow

RRB RPF exams 2018: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the Constable, SI recruitment examinations on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. The exam will be held in 15 languages and the duration of the RRB exam is 90 minutes. The board had earlier advertised for 9,739 vacant posts which consist of Constable male- 4403, Constable female- 4216, SI (Sub Inspector) male- 819, SI (Sub Inspector) female- 301.

RRB RPF Constable, SI exams 2018: Last minute tips and tricks

Call letter: Make sure you keep your admit card in your bag along with some ID proof (Aadhaar). Candidates should keep in mind that if they fail to carry the same, they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall in any case.

Identity proof: Candidates also have to bring one photo identity proof such as passport/Aadhaar/ PAN card/ driving license/ voter’s Id card/ bank passbook with duly attested photograph/identity card issued by school or college/gazetted officer in the official letterhead in original as well as a self-attested photocopy thereof. The same should be submitted along with the call letter to the invigilators

Items banned: Do not carry electronic gadgets inside the exam hall such as mobile phones or any other communication devices.

Time management: There is an overall time frame for completing each section. Answer those questions first for which you are 100 per cent sure. Do not ponder over one particular question for long. It is always better to solve all the questions first which you are confident about. Later on, you can attempt those regarding which you have doubts or are unsure.

