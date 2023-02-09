RRB releases additional panel for paramedical, technician, JE posts; how to check

RRB additional panel post: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recently released additional panel for paramedical, technician and JE posts. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the lists through the official site of regional RRBs.

RRB Chandigarh, RRB Siliguri, RRB Guwahati and RRB Bangalore has released the additional panel for the posts mentioned above.

RRB additional panel post: how to check

Step 1: Visit the official site of regional RRBs — indianrailways.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the ‘additional panel for paramedical, technician and JE’ link.

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Step 4: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the candidates whose names are on the additional panel list will have to undergo for re-medical examination and to give an undertaking in this regard to the zonal railway at the time of being sent for medical examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRBs.