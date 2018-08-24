RRB recruitment: South East Railways is hiring Act Apprentices; 413 posts, apply at secr.indianrailways.gov.in

RRB recruitment: The last date to apply for the same is September 9. The last date to apply for the same is September 9.

RRB recruitment: The South East Railways has released a recruitment notification, inviting aspirants to apply for the post of Act Apprentices, Raipur division & Wagon Repair Shop (WRS) Raipur under Apprentices Act 1961 and Apprentices Act 1962. The registration for the same started from August 18 and the last date to apply for the same is September 9. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website, http://www.secr.indianrailways.gov.in. Selected ones will be hired as apprentices and will undergo training for a period of one year.

Read | RRB Group D admit card 2018: Exam date and call letters to release by next week

Stipend will be paid during the training.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 413

Designation

— Raipur Division

Welder: 28

Turner: 23

Carpenter: 23

Fitter: 87

Electrician: 71

Stenographer & Secretarial Assistant (English, Hindi): 4

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant: 8

Painter: 3

Office Assistance cum Computer Operator: 5

Health Sanitary Inspector: 3

— Wagon Repair Shop/ Raipur

Fitter: 69

Welder: 69

Machinist: 5

Electrician: 9

Mechanic Motor Vehicle: 3

Turner: 3

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirants should have passed class 10th examination under 10+2 system or its equivalent. They must also have passed ITI course in relevant trades from a recognised institution.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should not exceed 24 years and should be minimum 15 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a merit list. The same will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in both class 10th and ITI examination.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd