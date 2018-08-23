Follow Us:
Thursday, August 23, 2018
RRB recruitment 2018: Vacancies for 1489 Gatemen posts, apply at rrcecr.gov.in

RRB recruitment 2018: There are 1489 Gatemen vacancies available for the retired army person. Candidates can apply through the official website, rrcecr.gov.in till September 15, 2018

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 23, 2018 7:53:02 pm
RRB recruitment 2018: East Central Railway, Bihar has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of 1489 Gatemen. The vacancies are for the retired army person, and the candidates can apply through the official website, rrcecr.gov.in. The online window for the application process will be opened till September 15, 2018.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 1489

Post name: Gateman

Region wise vacancy details:

Danapur Region- 174 Dhanbad Region- 50 Mughalsarai Region- 200 Sonpur Region- 90 Samastipur Region- 975

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates should clear Matriculation/ SSC from a recognised board.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 64 years as on January 1, 2018.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 23,500 per month.

How to apply:

The vacant posts are available for the retired army person. The candidates can apply through the official website, rrcecr.gov.in on or before September 15.

