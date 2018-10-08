RRB recruitment 2018: Jobs in Delhi division of Northern Railway, apply at delhidivision.org

RRB Recruitment 2018: The candidates will be hired in various vacant posts for six months, and need to apply by October 12 RRB Recruitment 2018: The candidates will be hired in various vacant posts for six months, and need to apply by October 12

RRB Recruitment 2018: The Northern Railway has released a recruitment notification for retired employees of Railways to apply for various vacant posts in the Electrical general, Electrical TRS, Electrical TRD, Electrical CHG, Operation, Mechanical C&W, Mechanical power, Civil, S and T, Commercial and other departments. The candidates will be hired in various vacant posts for six months, and need to apply by October 12.

RRB Recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

The openings are available in Electrical General, Electrical TRS, Electrical TRD, Electrical CHG, Electrical EMU CarSHed, Operating, Mechanical C&W, Mechanical DSL, Mechanical Power, Civil, S&T, Commercial, Personnel, Accounts, Medical departments.

Eligibility criteria:

The vacancies are available only for the retired candidates with a good background.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 64 years as on September 30, 2018.

Salary:

The candidates will get remuneration after reducing pension from what the employees would draw as last salary.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, delhidivision.org till October 12, 2018.

Important date:

Last date to apply: October 12, 2018.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd