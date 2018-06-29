RRB recruitment 2018: Hiring begins in Eastern Railway, apply before July 9

RRB recruitment 2018: Eastern Railway has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of House Staff. The hiring will be done on the basis of walk-in-interview to be conducted on July 10. The last date to apply for the posts is July 9, 2018.
Vacancy details:
Total posts: 7
Name of the post:
House Staff
Post wise vacancy details:
House Staff/ General Medicine: 2
General Surgery: 1
Gynaecology: 1
Pathology: 1
Anaesthesiology: 1
ENT: 1
Eligibility criteria:
Educational qualification:
The candidates with a Bachelor’s degree in Medical Science may apply on or before July 9, 2018.
Selection process:
The candidates have to appear for the walk-in-interview on July 10 at 12 pm. The recruitment process will be conducted for the selection of House Staffs at B.R.Singh Hospital, Kolkata.
Important dates:
Last date to apply: July 9, 2018
Walk-in-Interview: July 10, 2018 at 12 pm
How to apply:
The candidates have to send their application with bio-data, attested copies of MBBS marksheets, internship completion certificate to “Medical Director, B.R.Singh Hospital, Sealdah, Kolkata- 700014.”
