RRB recruitment 2018: Hiring begins in Eastern Railway, apply before July 9

RRB recruitment 2018: Eastern Railway has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of House Staff. The hiring will be done on the basis of walk-in-interview to be conducted on July 10. The last date to apply for the posts is July 9, 2018.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 7

Name of the post:

House Staff

Post wise vacancy details:

House Staff/ General Medicine: 2

General Surgery: 1

Gynaecology: 1

Pathology: 1

Anaesthesiology: 1

ENT: 1

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates with a Bachelor’s degree in Medical Science may apply on or before July 9, 2018.

Selection process:

The candidates have to appear for the walk-in-interview on July 10 at 12 pm. The recruitment process will be conducted for the selection of House Staffs at B.R.Singh Hospital, Kolkata.

Important dates:

Last date to apply: July 9, 2018

Walk-in-Interview: July 10, 2018 at 12 pm

How to apply:

The candidates have to send their application with bio-data, attested copies of MBBS marksheets, internship completion certificate to “Medical Director, B.R.Singh Hospital, Sealdah, Kolkata- 700014.”

