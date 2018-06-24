RRB recruitment 2018: Apply for Junior Scale Executives posts at konkanrailway.com

RRB recruitment 2018: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Scale Executives in the posts of Accounts, Operating & Commercial and Personnel. The candidates have to apply online through the official website, konkanrailway.com, on or before July 18 for the posts.
Vacancy details:
Total posts: 6
Post wise vacancy details
Accounts: 2
Traffic (Operating and Commercial): 3
Personnel: 1
Eligibility criteria:
Accounts: The candidates required to have a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce stream and Chartered Accountant (CA)/ Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) from recognised Institution.
Traffic (Operating & Commercial): The candidates required to have Bachelor’s degree in any stream with a degree of Master of Business Administration.
Personnel: Candidates need to have Bachelor’s degree in any stream with a degree of Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Human Resources.
Age Limit:
The upper age of the candidates must not exceed 30 years as on July 1, 2018.
Selection process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of Group Discussion, Presentation and Personal Interview.
How to apply:
The candidates need to apply online through the official website, konkanrailway.com on or before July 18, 2018.
Important date:
Last date to apply online: July 18, 2018.
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App