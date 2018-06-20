RRB recruitment 2018: Apply for 4103 posts in South Central Railway, apply at scr.indianrailways.gov.in

RRB recruitment 2018: The interested, eligible candidates can apply on or before July 17 through the official website, scr.indianrailways.gov.in RRB recruitment 2018: The interested, eligible candidates can apply on or before July 17 through the official website, scr.indianrailways.gov.in

RRB recruitment 2018: The South Central Railway, Secunderabad has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates for the post of apprentice for training in various units. The interested, eligible candidates can apply on or before July 17 through the official website, scr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Vacancy details

Total posts: 4103

RRB Recruitment 2018: Post wise vacancy details

AC Mechanic: 249

Carpenter: 16

Diesel Mechanic: 640

Electrical/ Electronics: 18

Electrician: 871

Electronic Mechanic: 102

Fitter: 1460

Machinist: 74

MMW: 24

MMTM: 12

Painter: 40

Welder: 597

RRB Recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates have to clear the SSC/ Class 10 examination with 50 percent marks.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 24 years. However, the SC/ ST candidates will get an age relaxation of five years, three years for the OBC category candidates.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks in Class 10 or ITI.

RRB Recruitment 2018: How to apply:

The candidates have to send the duly filled application process to “The Deputy Chief Personal Officer, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad.”

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) made many amendments with respect to the recent job notifications. They scrapped the provision of minimum educational qualification for giving jobs on compassionate grounds to the wives or widows of its employees, who died in service or retired for medical reasons. Under the present norms, the minimum educational qualification required to be eligible for such employment is Class 10 for Level-1 or Group ‘D’ jobs.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd