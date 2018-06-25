RRB Recruitment 2018: Apply for 2,573 various posts at Central Railways, registration begins tomorrow

Railway Recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of the same is July 25. Railway Recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of the same is July 25.

Railway Recruitment 2018: The Central Railways has issued a notification, inviting applications from interested aspirants to apply for ‘Apprentice’ posts under the Apprentices Act 1961, in the designated trades at workshops/units. The online registration commences tomorrow, on June 26 from 11 am. The last date for submission of the same is July 25. Interested lot can submit their applications at the official website — rrccr.com. During the training period, stipend will be paid.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies:

Designation

Mumbai cluster

1) Carriage and Wagon (Coaching) Wadi Bunder

Fitter: 182

Welder (Gas & Electric): 6

Carpenter: 28

Painter (General): 24

Tailor (General): 18

2) Kalyan Diesel Shed

Electrician: 11

Machinist: 1

Welder (Gas & Electric): 1

Programming and systems administration assistant: 4

Mechanic Diesel: 33

Laboratory Assistant (CP): 3

3) Kurla Diesel Shed

Electrician: 24

Mechanic Diesel: 36

4) SR.DEE (TRS) Kalyan

Fitter: 62

Turner: 10

Welder (Gas & Electric): 10

Electrician: 62

Machinist: 5

Instrument Mechanic: 5

Laboratory Assistant (CP): 5

Electronics Mechanic: 20

5) SR.DEE (TRS) Kurla

Fitter: 90

Turner: 6

Welder (Gas & Electric): 3

Electrician: 93

6) Parel Workshop

Fitter: 26

Machinist: 34

Sheet Metal Worker: 27

Welder (Gas & Electric): 27

Electrician: 35

Winder (Armature): 32

Mechanic Machine Tools Maintenance: 24

Tool and Die maker (Press tools jigs and fixtures): 68

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 7

Mechanic Diesel: 138

7) Matunga Workshop

Machinist: 26

Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance: 48

Fitter: 197

Carpenter: 126

Welder (Gas and Electric): 55

Painter (General): 37

Electrician: 90

8) S&T Workshop, Byculla

Fitter: 26

Turner: 6

Machinist: 5

Welder (Gas & Electric): 8

Programming and Systems Administration Assistant: 6

IT and Electronic System Maintenance: 2

Electrician: 3

Painter (General): 4

Bhusawal Cluster

1) Carriage and Wagon depot

Fitter: 107

Welder (Gas & Electric): 12

Machinist: 3

2) Electric Loco shed

Fitter: 38

Electrician: 38

Welder (Gas & Electric): 4

3) Electric Locomotive Workshop

Electrician: 56

Fitter: 53

Welder (Gas & Electric): 7

Programming & Systems Administration Assistant: 2

4) Manmad Workshop

Fitter: 27

Turner: 3

Machinist: 7

Welder (Gas & Electric): 7

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 1

Mechanic Diesel: 4

Painter (General): 2

5) TMW Nasik Road

Fitter: 10

Machinist: 4

Welder (Gas & Electric): 6

Electrician: 26

Carpenter: 2

Mechanic Diesel: 2

Pune Cluster

1) Carriage & Wagon depot

Fitter: 20

Machinist: 3

Welder (Gas & Electric): 3

Painter (General): 2

Carpenter: 3

2) Diesel Loco shed

Mechanic Diesel: 55

Electrician: 55

Welder (Gas & Electric): 8

Machinist: 2

Painter (General): 1

Nagpur Cluster

1) Electric Loco Shed, Ajni

Electrician: 33

Electronics Mechanic: 15

2) Carriage & Wagon depot

Fitter: 51

Painter (General): 1

Welder (Gas & Electric): 5

Carpenter: 2

Solapur Cluster

1) Carriage and Wagon depot

Fitter: 54

Carpenter: 2

Machinist: 4

Welder (Gas & Electric): 8

Painter (General): 3

Mechanic Diesel: 2

2) Kurduwadi Workshop

Fitter: 7

Machinist: 5

Welder (Gas & Electric): 4

Carpenter: 2

Painter (General): 3

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidate should have passed Class 10th or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 per cent marks, in aggregate, from recognised Board. He should also possess National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should be maximum 24 years and minimum 15 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Selection procedure

The selection will be done on the basis of a merit list. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks in matriculation (minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks) + ITI trade in which apprenticeship has to be done. After selection verification of original documents will be done and medical examination will be conducted.

How to apply

Those who are interested in applying should do so at the official website — rrccr.com. An application fee of Rs 100 will have to be paid.

