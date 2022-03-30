scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
RRB NTPC 2019 CBT 1 result released: How to check the scorecard

Candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC CBT 1 examination can check the scorecard on the official site now on the RRB website — rrbcdg.gov.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
March 30, 2022 10:14:45 pm
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) of the Ministry of Railways has released the revised result of the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment examination against CEN 01/2019 on its official website RRB website — rrbcdg.gov.in.

Candidates who have appeared for RRB NTPC CBT 1 examination can check the scorecard on the official site now. 

How to check the scorecard: 

Step 1: Go to the official RRB website — rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘CEN-01/2019 (NTPC): Link for viewing score card and check level wise eligibility for CBT-2’.

Step 3: A new page will open. Fill in your roll number, date of birth and security captcha to login.

Step 4: Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the scorecard and download it and keep a hard copy for future reference.

The Board has also released the revised results and cut-off marks for level 2, 3, 5 and 6.

Earlier, the Board had decided that the result will be declared in the first week of April. However, the scorecard has been released on Wednesday, March 30.

A total of 35,281 posts of NTPC will be recruited through this recruitment exam. It may be noted that a total of 1.25 crore candidates had applied for this recruitment examination.

