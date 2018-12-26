RRB JE recruitment: Applications submission for 14,059 jobs to begin from January 2, notification on December 29

Advertising

RRB JE recruitment: After releasing over one lakh vacancies under group C and D this year, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to publish notification for recruitment for the Junior Engineer posts on December 29. The applications will be released online from January 2 and the registration will be closed on January 31.

For the post of Junior Engineer (JE), RRB is reported to release 14,059 vacancies on December 29, 2018. The internal notice regarding the recruitment was earlier circulated on social media. According to the notice, out of the 14,059 jobs, 8779 will be for the post of junior engineer.

While there is no confirmation on the rest of the posts, the internal notice leaked on social media stated that out of the total, 4304 vacancies will be for the post of Senior Section Engineer (SSE). Out of which 162 vacancies will be for the CMD and 294 will be for the post of DMS.

Candidates can apply on the official website of the RRB. The list of official websites includes the central website (indianrailways.gov.in) and regional centers – RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Jammu (rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in), RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in), RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Bhubaneshwar (rrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

Candidates will have to pay an application fee worth Rs 500 to the board to apply for the recruitment exam. A relaxation in the amount of application fee is expected for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

