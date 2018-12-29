RRB JE recruitment 2019 announced: Vacancies for 14,059 posts, online application begins January 2

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Board has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE). The online application process will begin on January 2, and the candidates can apply through all the region based official websites.

The last date to apply online is January 31, 2019. The first stage Computer based test is expected to be conducted on April or May, 2019.

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Pay scale

An amount of Rs 35,400 per month will be the basic pay for the candidates who will be selected under the recruitment, according to the latest information available.

RRB JE recruitment: Age limit

The minimum age for candidates is 18 years while the maximum age has not been declared yet, it is expected to be around 33 years. The candidates will get age relaxation as per the official notification.

RRB JE recruitment: Application fees

An application fee of Rs 500 will be applicable to all candidates, however, relaxation can be expected for reserved category candidates.

RRB JE recruitment: How to apply

The candidates can apply for the RRB JE recruitment through all the region based official websites.

RRB JE recruitment: Important dates

Commencement of online application: January 2, 2019

Last date to apply online: January 31, 2019

Closing date for offline payment: February 4, 2019

Last date to pay online: February 5, 2019

Closing of online submission of complete application: February 7, 2019

Tentative date of first stage CBT: April/ May 2019.

