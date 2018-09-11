Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
RRB Group D: New update for candidates

RRB Group D recruitment 2018: All those who have registered for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D examination and have lost the registration ID may obtain the same from the link provided on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 11, 2018 6:49:27 pm
railway group d exam center, rrb group d exam date 2018, www.rrb.gov.in RRB Group D recruitment 2018: The computer-based test will begin from September 17.
RRB Group D recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification for all those candidates who have forgotten their registration ID for level 1 posts recruitment. In order to obtain the same again, one has to visit the official website, http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in and enter his/ her details. Also, the admit card for the Group D examination will be released by the Board on September 13. The computer-based test will begin from September 17. The mock test link to brush up the preparation has also been released on the website.

Meanwhile, the Board has released the exam city and date of the RRB Group D examination. The exam will be of 90 minutes duration. A total of 100 multiple-choice type questions will be framed and one-third marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

How to obtain the registration ID

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for registration ID

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your date of birth and e-mail ID

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your registration ID will be mailed to you

