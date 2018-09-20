RRB Group D September 25 exam in Bhopal postponed, new dates to release soon

RRB Group D exam has started on September 17 RRB Group D exam has started on September 17

RRB Group D exam: The Railway Recruitment Board, Bhopal has postponed the computer-based test for Level 1 posts (CEN 02/2018) scheduled to held on September 25 at the city. The reason for deferring the exam date is not announced, however, some local news dailies have reported that BJP workers’ conference will be held on the same date.

In a note published on the official website – rbbpl.nic.in, the exam authority has conveyed that this message is already sent through SMS to the candidates. This exam will reschedule after October 16, 2018 and the new dates will be informed shortly to the candidates through SMS on their registered mobile number.

In another notice, the Railway Recruitment Board has alerted candidates on a false video that is circulating on the social media. In a note, they have clarified that the video showing an exam centre in Bihar where candidates are freely moving is fake.

RRB Group D exam: Selection procedure

The selection process of the RRB group ‘D‘ recruitment comprises of the following three stages:

Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): In this, a candidate’s physical capabilities will be tested by means of some tasks. These would be different for men and women.

