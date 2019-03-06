RRB Group D result: Scorecard of candidate showing 843 marks is morphed, say Railways

RRB Group D result: The Railway Recruitment Board has announced the result of Group D exam on Monday and since then, a candidate’s scorecard has gone viral on social media. The score sheet shows a candidate of the RRB Group D exam scoring 109, 148, 102,130, 354 marks out of 100 marks in the different sections of the test.

However, the Indian Railways on Tuesday clarified that it is “morphed”. They have tweeted: “A candidate score sheet with very high score is being made viral. Please note that this score sheet is morphed. The correct score sheet is given below.

“Please don’t be misguided by unscrupulous elements. Indian Railways Recruitment system is fair and transparent,” the Ministry of Railways tweeted the clarification.

The RRB Group-D exam was held last year to fill 62,907 vacancies. About 1.90 lakh aspirants people have been shortlisted to take the physical efficiency test which is scheduled to be held on March 27.

Over 1.8 crore candidates registered for the exam, according to officials.

The Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal recently announced that RRB will soon release 2.5 lakh more vacancies this year. “New job opportunities for 2.25-2.50 lakh people have been created, the process for 1.50 lakh vacancies is underway. So Railways, in a way, will be providing 4 Lakh jobs,” Piyush Goyal said.