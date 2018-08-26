RRB Group D recruitment exams 2018: Syllabus, paper pattern, other details

RRB Group D recruitment exams 2018: As per the media reports, the exams will be conducted in September and the admit card will be available to download from next week. (Express photo by Janak Rathod) RRB Group D recruitment exams 2018: As per the media reports, the exams will be conducted in September and the admit card will be available to download from next week. (Express photo by Janak Rathod)

RRB Group D recruitment exams 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board will soon announce the dates of the Group D recruitment exams. As per the media reports, the exams will be conducted in September and the admit card will be available to download from next week.

Once the Group D admit cards are released, the candidates have to log in using their registration number and download the call letters. The admit card carries important details like name, exam centre and time.

Railways RRB Group ‘D‘ Recruitment 2018 : Detailed Syllabus for CBT

Mathematics

Number System

BODMAS

Decimals & Fractions

LCM & HCF

Ratio and Proportion

Percentages

Mensuration

Time and Work

Time and Distance

Simple and Compound Interest

Profit and Loss

Algebra

Geometry and Trigonometry

Elementary Statistics

Squares & Square Roots

Age Calculations

Calendars & Clocks

Pipes & Cisterns

General Intelligence and reasoning

Analogies

Alphabetical and Number Series

Coding and Decoding

Mathematical Operations

Relationships

Syllogism

Jumbling

Venn Diagrams

Data Interpretation and Sufficiency

Conclusions and Decision Making

Similarities and Differences

Analytical Reasoning

Classification

Directions

Statement – Arguments and Assumptions

General Science

The syllabus under this covers Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences of 10 standard level.

General Awareness on Current Affairs

Science & Technology, Sports, Culture, Personalities, Economics, Politics and any other subjects of importance that need a lot of focus.

Railways RRB Group ‘D’ : Exam Pattern

Objective type questions on Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, General Awareness on current affairs will be asked. The exam duration is 90 minutes. Note that there will be negative marking for incorrect answers in the CBT. 1/3 of the marks allotted for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB Recruitment 2018 Group D: Selection procedure

The selection process of the RRB group ‘D‘ recruitment comprises of the following three stages:

Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): In this, a candidate’s physical capabilities will be tested by means of some tasks. These would be different for men and women.

RRB Group D exams 2018: List of official websites to download admit card

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd