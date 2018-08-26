RRB Group D recruitment exams 2018: Syllabus, paper pattern, other details

RRB Group D recruitment exams 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board will soon announce the dates of the Group D recruitment exams. As per the media reports, the exams will be conducted in September and the admit card will be available to download from next week.
Once the Group D admit cards are released, the candidates have to log in using their registration number and download the call letters. The admit card carries important details like name, exam centre and time.
Railways RRB Group ‘D‘ Recruitment 2018 : Detailed Syllabus for CBT
Mathematics
Number System
BODMAS
Decimals & Fractions
LCM & HCF
Ratio and Proportion
Percentages
Mensuration
Time and Work
Time and Distance
Simple and Compound Interest
Profit and Loss
Algebra
Geometry and Trigonometry
Elementary Statistics
Squares & Square Roots
Age Calculations
Calendars & Clocks
Pipes & Cisterns
General Intelligence and reasoning
Analogies
Alphabetical and Number Series
Coding and Decoding
Mathematical Operations
Relationships
Syllogism
Jumbling
Venn Diagrams
Data Interpretation and Sufficiency
Conclusions and Decision Making
Similarities and Differences
Analytical Reasoning
Classification
Directions
Statement – Arguments and Assumptions
General Science
The syllabus under this covers Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences of 10 standard level.
General Awareness on Current Affairs
Science & Technology, Sports, Culture, Personalities, Economics, Politics and any other subjects of importance that need a lot of focus.
Railways RRB Group ‘D’ : Exam Pattern
Objective type questions on Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, General Awareness on current affairs will be asked. The exam duration is 90 minutes. Note that there will be negative marking for incorrect answers in the CBT. 1/3 of the marks allotted for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.
RRB Recruitment 2018 Group D: Selection procedure
The selection process of the RRB group ‘D‘ recruitment comprises of the following three stages:
Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.
Physical Efficiency Test (PET): In this, a candidate’s physical capabilities will be tested by means of some tasks. These would be different for men and women.
RRB Group D exams 2018: List of official websites to download admit card
RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)
RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)
RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)
RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)
RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App