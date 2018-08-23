RRB Group D recruitment exam 2018: Call letters to be released soon, official websites to download

RRB Group D recruitment exam 2018: The admit card is expected to be released by August end RRB Group D recruitment exam 2018: The admit card is expected to be released by August end

RRB Group D recruitment exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board is yet to announce the dates of the Group D recruitment exams, however, according to some media reports, the exams will be conducted in September, and the admit card will be available to download from next week. The board is currently conducting the Group C (ALP and Technician) first stage examination to fill over 66,502 posts.

Once the Group D admit cards are released, the candidates have to log in using their registration number and download the call letters. The admit card carries important details like name, exam centre and time.

RRB Group D exams 2018: List of official websites to download admit card

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Over 2.37 crore candidates have applied to fill Group C and D posts in the Indian Railways this year. The railways has in March released a notification to fill about a lakh post in various departments. Over 50 lakh online applications were received for assistant assistant loco pilots and technicians jobs. There are 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts and 62,907 Group D posts, application window for which has closed.

