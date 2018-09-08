RRB Group D recruitment 2018: Exam city, date, shift details to be out tomorrow

RRB Group D recruitment 2018: The computer based test will begin from September 17. RRB Group D recruitment 2018: The computer based test will begin from September 17.

RRB Group D recruitment 2018: Information regarding the exam city, date and shift of the Group D examination will be released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) tomorrow, on September 9 (Sunday). The computer based test will begin from September 17 and the mock test link for the same will also be activated on September 10. Those who successfully qualify the test will be called for PET or stage 2 of the exam, the dates of which will release post result declaration of stage 1.

Executive Director, RRB, Amitabha Khare told the indianexpress.com that they will release the city/ place of the candidates’ examination dated September 17 on September 9. The candidates can download the admit card four days prior from the date of examination. The exam will be of 90 minutes duration. A total of 100 multiple-choice type questions will be framed and one-third marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

Section-wise distribution of questions

Mathematics: 25

General intelligence and reasoning: 30

General science: 25

General awareness and current affairs: 20

A new notification has been released by the RRB on the official website which explains the section-wise marks for various parts of the syllabus for the CBT. Also, candidates may login with their credentials on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their exam city, date, session, downloading train travel authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and e-call letter. During the examination, will have to bring original ID proof. Those with photocopy of ID proof won’t be allowed to appear for the exam.

