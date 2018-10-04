RRB Group D 2018: Exam centre, admit card, schedule for CBT starting after October 16 to release today

GATE 2019: Over the years, several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have used GATE scores to shortlist the candidates for various positions GATE 2019: Over the years, several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have used GATE scores to shortlist the candidates for various positions

RRB Group D recruitment 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board will release the information regarding the exam city, date and shift of the Group D examination scheduled to be held after October 16 today. According to CPO Northern Railway, Angaraj Mohan, “The exam date, city, schedule of the RRB Group D examinations after October 16 will be released after 3 pm. All the candidates who will appear for the exams can check the details through all the regional websites.”

RRB has released the admit card for October 5 exams, and the candidates are required to carry their call letter along with their photo Id proof and photographs inside the exam hall. Two recent (not older than three months) passport size colour photograph (the same which was uploaded to the application).

To download the RRB Group D admit cards, the candidates have to visit the official website and click on the relevant link on the homepage. Then they have to enter their registration number, date of birth and other details in the box provided. The RRB admit card will appear on the screen. Remember to carry the hall ticket at the exam centre

RRB Group D recruitment examination: Paper pattern

According to the analyst, the paper of RRB Group D examination varies from simple to moderate. The written examination is of 90 minutes for general category candidates and 120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe.

Mathematics: 25

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 30

General Science: 25

General Awareness and Current Affairs: 20.

