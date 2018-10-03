RRB Group D: Paper analysis of October 1 exam

RRB Group D 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has conducted the Group D examinations on Monday, October 1. According to an analyst, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. The RRB Group D exam has four sections i.e. Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and objective type questions. Let us dig a bit deeper and understand the construct of the paper section-wise.
Mathematics
S.I, CI: 3 Questions
Pipe & Cistern: 1 Questions
Profit/ Loss: 2 Questions
Time, Speed and Distance: 2 Questions
Average: 1 Question
Trigonometry: 3 Questions
Percentage: 2 Questions
DI (Pie Chart): 2 Questions
Ages: 1 Question
Time and Work: 2 Questions
Geometry (circle): 1 Question
Simplification : 3 Questions
Reasoning
Syllogism – 4 Questions
Analogy – 3 Questions
Series – 2 Questions
Odd one Out – 2 Question
Venn Diagram – 2 Questions
Mirror Image – 2 Questions
Direction – 1 Question
Statement & Conclusion – 4 Questions
Coding – Decoding – 3 Questions
Calendar – 2 Question
Blood Relation – 2 Question
Counting Figure – 2 Question
Miscellaneous
General Science
Physics: 7-8 Questions
Chemistry: 6-7 Questions
Biology: 10-11 Questions
Current Affairs Questions
Shift 1
1. Who was the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir in 2017?
Mehbooba Mufti
2. Who is the speaker of Loksabha?
Sumitra Mahajan
3. Who is the President of USA?
Donal Trump
4. Who is the CEO of Adobe?
Shantanu Narayen
5. Who is the Vice President of NITI Aayog?
Dr. Rajiv Kumar
6. Who is the winner of FIFA under 17 World Cup?
England
7. Krishna Sobati is a ____
Writer
8. Who has won the Science and Technology Award in 2018?
Vikas Sathaye
9. Who is the governor of Orissa?
Ganeshi Lal
10. What is the full form of HTML?
Hypertext Markup Language
11. Who climbed Mount Everest 4 times?
Love Raj Singh Dharmshaktu
12. Valley of flower is in _____
Uttarakhand
13. Who is the brand ambassador of Vivo?
Amir Khan
14. Nokia Company belongs to which country?
Finland
15. Who is the owner of Chennai Super Kings?
N. Srinivasan
Shift 2
1. What is the name of the school of Rabindranath Tagore?
Shantiniketan
2. Nainital Jheel is situated in ?
Uttarakhand
3. Which is the second capital of Himachal Pradesh?
Dharamshala
4. Who is the governor of Mizoram?
Kummanam Rajasekharan
5. Who is the CEO of Apple?
Tim Cook
6. Who is the Chief Minister of Gujarat?
Vijay Rupani
7. National Bird of Myanmar is_____
Grey Peacock
8. Pooja Kadiyan belongs to ______
Wushu
9. Mangeshkar Award in 2017 is given to ___ Javed Akhtar
10. Who is the winner of 2018 French Open Single? Rafael Nadal
11. What is the capital of Mongolia? Ulaanbaatar
12. Who is the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand? Virat Kohli
13. Who is known as the Rocket Man? K Sivan
Shift 3
1. Who is the winner of French Open Single 2018?
Rafael Nadal
2. Sakshi Chaudhary belongs to which sports?
Boxing
3. GST is implemented on _____
1st July 2017
4.
What is the ranking of India in Global Hungry Index 2018? 100
5. Who is the winner of 2018 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup? Australia
6. What was the capital of the Pandava Dynasty? Indraprastha
7. World Sports Day is celebrated on_____ 6th April
8. Which movie received the 2016 Oscar Award for Best Movie? Spotlight
9. What is the capital of Albania? Tirana
10. Which city is known as Atal Nagar?
Naya Raipur.
