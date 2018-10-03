RRB Group D: Paper analysis of October 1 exam

RRB Group D 2018: According to an analyst, the overall difficulty level of October 1 exam was moderate. (Image source: unsplash.com) RRB Group D 2018: According to an analyst, the overall difficulty level of October 1 exam was moderate. (Image source: unsplash.com)

RRB Group D 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has conducted the Group D examinations on Monday, October 1. According to an analyst, the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. The RRB Group D exam has four sections i.e. Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and objective type questions. Let us dig a bit deeper and understand the construct of the paper section-wise.

Mathematics

S.I, CI: 3 Questions

Pipe & Cistern: 1 Questions

Profit/ Loss: 2 Questions

Time, Speed and Distance: 2 Questions

Average: 1 Question

Trigonometry: 3 Questions

Percentage: 2 Questions

DI (Pie Chart): 2 Questions

Ages: 1 Question

Time and Work: 2 Questions

Geometry (circle): 1 Question

Simplification : 3 Questions

Reasoning

Syllogism – 4 Questions

Analogy – 3 Questions

Series – 2 Questions

Odd one Out – 2 Question

Venn Diagram – 2 Questions

Mirror Image – 2 Questions

Direction – 1 Question

Statement & Conclusion – 4 Questions

Coding – Decoding – 3 Questions

Calendar – 2 Question

Blood Relation – 2 Question

Counting Figure – 2 Question

Miscellaneous

General Science

Physics: 7-8 Questions

Chemistry: 6-7 Questions

Biology: 10-11 Questions

Current Affairs Questions

Shift 1

1. Who was the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir in 2017?

Mehbooba Mufti

2. Who is the speaker of Loksabha?

Sumitra Mahajan

3. Who is the President of USA?

Donal Trump

4. Who is the CEO of Adobe?

Shantanu Narayen

5. Who is the Vice President of NITI Aayog?

Dr. Rajiv Kumar

6. Who is the winner of FIFA under 17 World Cup?

England

7. Krishna Sobati is a ____

Writer

8. Who has won the Science and Technology Award in 2018?

Vikas Sathaye

9. Who is the governor of Orissa?

Ganeshi Lal

10. What is the full form of HTML?

Hypertext Markup Language

11. Who climbed Mount Everest 4 times?

Love Raj Singh Dharmshaktu

12. Valley of flower is in _____

Uttarakhand

13. Who is the brand ambassador of Vivo?

Amir Khan

14. Nokia Company belongs to which country?

Finland

15. Who is the owner of Chennai Super Kings?

N. Srinivasan

Shift 2

1. What is the name of the school of Rabindranath Tagore?

Shantiniketan

2. Nainital Jheel is situated in ?

Uttarakhand

3. Which is the second capital of Himachal Pradesh?

Dharamshala

4. Who is the governor of Mizoram?

Kummanam Rajasekharan

5. Who is the CEO of Apple?

Tim Cook

6. Who is the Chief Minister of Gujarat?

Vijay Rupani

7. National Bird of Myanmar is_____

Grey Peacock

8. Pooja Kadiyan belongs to ______

Wushu

9. Mangeshkar Award in 2017 is given to ___ Javed Akhtar

10. Who is the winner of 2018 French Open Single? Rafael Nadal

11. What is the capital of Mongolia? Ulaanbaatar

12. Who is the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand? Virat Kohli

13. Who is known as the Rocket Man? K Sivan

Shift 3

1. Who is the winner of French Open Single 2018?

Rafael Nadal

2. Sakshi Chaudhary belongs to which sports?

Boxing

3. GST is implemented on _____

1st July 2017

4.

What is the ranking of India in Global Hungry Index 2018? 100

5. Who is the winner of 2018 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup? Australia

6. What was the capital of the Pandava Dynasty? Indraprastha

7. World Sports Day is celebrated on_____ 6th April

8. Which movie received the 2016 Oscar Award for Best Movie? Spotlight

9. What is the capital of Albania? Tirana

10. Which city is known as Atal Nagar?

Naya Raipur.

