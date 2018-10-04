RRB Group D October 3 exam analysis (all shifts)

RRB Group D exam analysis RRB Group D exam analysis

RRB Group D: The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release the exam date for the Group D recruitment test scheduled to be held after October 16. Meanwhile, the board has conducted exam on October 3 and as per experts, the overall difficulty level of RRB Group D CBT exam was moderate. There were four sections — Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness. Here is the section-wise exam analysis:

Mathematics

S.I, CI: 3 Questions

Pipe & Cistern: 1 Questions

Profit/ Loss: 2 Questions

Time, Speed and Distance: 2 Questions

● Average: 1 Question

● Trigonometry: 3 Questions

● Percentage: 2 Questions

● DI (Pie Chart): 2 Questions

● Ages: 1 Question

● Time and Work: 2 Questions

● Geometry (circle): 1 Question

● Simplification : 3 Questions

Reasoning

● Syllogism – 4 Questions

● Analogy – 3 Questions

● Series – 2 Questions

● Odd one Out – 2 Question

● Venn Diagram – 2 Questions

● Mirror Image – 2 Questions

● Direction – 1 Question

● Statement & Conclusion – 4 Questions

● Coding – Decoding – 3 Questions

● Calendar – 2 Question

● Blood Relation – 2 Question

● Counting Figure – 2 Question

● Miscellaneous

General Science

● Physics: 7-8 Questions

● Chemistry: 6-7 Questions

● Biology: 10-11 Questions

Current Affairs Questions (All Shifts)

1. Who is the Brand Ambassador of India in Peru?

Sandeep Chakravorty

2. Who is the author of “Why I am Hindu”?

Shashi Tharoor

3. What is the new capital of Andhra Pradesh?

Amravati

4. Who is the Chief Minister of Punjab?

Amarinder Singh

5. Who was defeated in the First Battle of Panipat?

Lodi

6. Who has won the 32nd Santosh Trophy?

West Bengal

7. Left Hand Day is celebrated on ?

August 13

8. Who is the new chairman of Nasscom?

Devjaani Ghosh

9. Sachin Tendulkar has launched which new app ?

100 Mb Cricket app

10. Who is hosting the 39th National Games in India?

Meghalaya

11. Neeraj Chopra belongs to which sports?

Athletics

12. Which Movie got the Best Movie title in IIFA 2017?

Neerja

13. Who is the Governor of Orissa?

Professor Ganeshi Lal

14. What is the name of the lake between Hyderabad and Secunderabad?

Hussain Sagar lake

15. Who is the Chief Secretary of Delhi Government?

Anshu Prakash

16. What is the original name of Savita Ambedkar?

Maisaheb

17. In which section of the constitution the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe is mentioned?

Article 341 and Article 342

18. When was United Nations established?

24 October 1945

19. Who wrote Satyarth Prakash?

Swami Dayanand Saraswati

20. Which is the third Highest National Award in India?

Padma Bhushan

