RRB Group D exams 2018: Mock test link to be made available tomorrow on these websites

RRB Group D exams 2018: The mock test link for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB Group D) exams will be available Monday. Candidates appearing for the exams can access the online mock test series by logging in with their username and password

The computer-based test will begin from September 17, and the call letter for the examinations will be available for download from September 13. The board will also release the information regarding the exam centres, date and shift of the Group D examination tomorrow.

RRB Group D mock test link to be activated tomorrow: Check these official websites

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

RRB Group D exams 2018: Paper pattern

The exam will be of 90 minutes duration. A total of 100 multiple-choice type questions will be framed and one-third marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

Section-wise distribution of questions

Mathematics: 25

General intelligence and reasoning: 30

General science: 25

General awareness and current affairs: 20

A new notification has been released by the RRB on the official website which explains the section-wise marks for various parts of the syllabus for the CBT. Also, candidates may log in with their credentials on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their exam city, date, session, downloading train travel authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and e-call letter. During the examination, the candidates have to bring original ID proof. Those with a photocopy of ID proof won’t be allowed to appear for the exam.

