Sunday, September 16, 2018
RRB Group D exams 2018: Follow these dos and don’ts before entering exam hall

RRB Group D exam 2018: Candidates should not carry any personal computational devices, Bluetooth devices, cell phones, any electronic gadgets etc. to the venue of the examination.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 16, 2018 12:32:16 pm
RRB, RRB admit card, rrb group d exam RRB Group D exam: Do not carry any electronic device at the exam centre. (Representational image)
RRB Group D exam: The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct examinations for the posts of Group D from September 17 onwards. With just few hours left for the RRB exam, candidates might be busy brushing up their last minute preparation. Here are some instructions and reminders which might come handy while appearing for the exam today.

Don’t touch new topics: If you have not prepared some topics, just leave it. The last hour is not the right time to mug up things. Focus on your strengths and go through only those significant pointers or footnotes that you might have made, if required. Touching anything new will only create confusion and may affect your performance the next day

Examination venue: Do a recce of the exam centre. In order to avoid chaos and confusion, calculate the time spent travelling to the exam hall, keeping the traffic conditions in mind.

Leave on time: The candidates are required to report 120 minutes before the commencement of the test. It is always better to reach the venue a bit early than reaching late. Hence, leave your house on time in order to avoid traffic too. The examination hall will be opened 60 minutes prior to the commencement of the test.

Documents to be carried: The candidates are required to carry their call letter along with their photo Id proves and photographs. During the examination, the invigilator will check the same. Candidates are required to bring two recent (not older than three months) passport size colour photograph (the same which was uploaded to the application). It should be strictly kept in mind that without the ticket, no one will be allowed to attempt the paper

Banned items: Candidates should not carry any personal computational devices, Bluetooth devices, cell phones, any electronic gadgets etc. to the venue of the examination. There will be no arrangement made for keeping the same. They should also not carry any textual material, printed or written, bits of papers or any electronic gadgets

Stay positive: Maintaining a positive frame of mind is crucial for attempting the paper and scoring well in it. Do not over think when you receive the paper. Start answering the questions calmly and just give your best.

