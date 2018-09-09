RRB Group D exams 2018: Exam city, date released at rrbald.gov.in, check now

RRB Group D exams 2018: The mock test link will be activated tomorrow, September 10. RRB Group D exams 2018: The mock test link will be activated tomorrow, September 10.

RRB Group D exams 2018: The exam city, date of the Railway Recruitment Board RRB Group D examination has been released today. All the candidates who will appear for the examination on September 17, can check the details through the official website, rrbald.gov.in. The same details will be available on all the region based websites.

Candidates should note that the intimation will be live from 14.00 hrs of 9th September 2018 for candidates scheduled from September 17 to October 16, 2018. For all the remaining candidates it will be live from 13.09.2018 onward, read the official statement. The computer-based test will begin from September 17, and the call letter for the examinations will be available for download from September 13. The board will activate the mock test link tomorrow, September 10.

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

RRB Group D exams 2018: Paper pattern

The exam will be of 90 minutes duration. A total of 100 multiple-choice type questions will be framed and one-third marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

Section-wise distribution of questions

Mathematics: 25

General intelligence and reasoning: 30

General science: 25

General awareness and current affairs: 20

A new notification has been released by the RRB on the official website which explains the section-wise marks for various parts of the syllabus for the CBT. Also, candidates may login with their credentials on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their exam city, date, session, downloading train travel authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and e-call letter. During the examination, will have to bring original ID proof. Those with photocopy of ID proof won’t be allowed to appear for the exam.

