RRB Group D exam: Video on Bihar exam centre is fake, says Railway Recruitment Board

RRB Group D exam has started on September 17. (Representational image) RRB Group D exam has started on September 17. (Representational image)

RRB Group D exam: After solving technical glitches on the official websites, the Railway Recruitment Board has alerted candidates on a false video that is circulating on the social media. In a note, they have clarified that the video showing an exam centre in Bihar where candidates are freely using their mobile phones while the exam is on is fake.

“Candidates may please note that the video circulating on social media about an examination in Bhagalpur centre of Bihar does not pertain to RRB Group D Exam. RRB conducts exam in a secure, professional and transparent manner. Do not get misguided by any such misinformation on social media and rely only on information published on the official websites of RRBs,” the note stated.

Railway Recruitment Board has also advised the candidates to stay away from the touts who are offering railway jobs. “Beware of touts and job racketeers trying to deceive by false promises of securing job in Railways either through influence or by use of unfair means. Candidates attempting unfair means shall be disqualified and legal action shall be initiated against them,” the note said.

