RRB Group D exam pattern released, check at rrbald.gov.in

RRB Group D recruitment 2018: Railway Recruitment Board has released the exam pattern for the Group D recruitment examination. The written examination will be of 90 minutes for general category candidates and 120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe.

Earlier, the Railway Recruitment Board has announced the tentative dates of the Group D recruitment exams. The examination is likely to be conducted from September 17. “The exam city, date and shift details shall be made live 10 days prior to the start of CBT. Detailed schedule shall be released shortly,” mentioned the official release. Once the Group D admit cards are released, the candidates have to log in using their registration number and download the call letters. The admit card carries important details like name, exam centre and time.

RRB Group D recruitment examination: Paper pattern

Mathematics: 25

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 30

General Science: 25

General Awareness and Current Affairs: 20.

Railways RRB Group ‘D‘ Recruitment 2018 : Detailed Syllabus for CBT

Mathematics

Number System

BODMAS

Decimals & Fractions

LCM & HCF

Ratio and Proportion

Percentages

Mensuration

Time and Work

Time and Distance

Simple and Compound Interest

Profit and Loss

Algebra

Geometry and Trigonometry

Elementary Statistics

Squares & Square Roots

Age Calculations

Calendars & Clocks

Pipes & Cisterns

General Intelligence and reasoning.

Analogies

Alphabetical and Number Series

Coding and Decoding

Mathematical Operations

Relationships

Syllogism

Jumbling

Venn Diagrams

Data Interpretation and Sufficiency

Conclusions and Decision Making

Similarities and Differences

Analytical Reasoning

Classification

Directions

Statement – Arguments and Assumptions

General Science

The syllabus under this covers Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences of 10 standard level.

General Awareness on Current Affairs

Science & Technology, Sports, Culture, Personalities, Economics, Politics and any other subjects of importance that need a lot of focus.

RRB Recruitment 2018 Group D: Selection procedure

The selection process of the RRB group ‘D‘ recruitment comprises of the following three stages:

Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): In this, a candidate’s physical capabilities will be tested by means of some tasks. These would be different for men and women.

