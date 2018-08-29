RRB Group D exam pattern released, check at rrbald.gov.in

RRB Group D recruitment 2018: Railway Recruitment Board has released the exam pattern for the Group D recruitment examination. The written examination will be of 90 minutes for general category candidates and 120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe.
Earlier, the Railway Recruitment Board has announced the tentative dates of the Group D recruitment exams. The examination is likely to be conducted from September 17. “The exam city, date and shift details shall be made live 10 days prior to the start of CBT. Detailed schedule shall be released shortly,” mentioned the official release. Once the Group D admit cards are released, the candidates have to log in using their registration number and download the call letters. The admit card carries important details like name, exam centre and time.
RRB Group D recruitment examination: Paper pattern
Mathematics: 25
General Intelligence and Reasoning: 30
General Science: 25
General Awareness and Current Affairs: 20.
Railways RRB Group ‘D‘ Recruitment 2018 : Detailed Syllabus for CBT
Mathematics
Number System
BODMAS
Decimals & Fractions
LCM & HCF
Ratio and Proportion
Percentages
Mensuration
Time and Work
Time and Distance
Simple and Compound Interest
Profit and Loss
Algebra
Geometry and Trigonometry
Elementary Statistics
Squares & Square Roots
Age Calculations
Calendars & Clocks
Pipes & Cisterns
General Intelligence and reasoning.
Analogies
Alphabetical and Number Series
Coding and Decoding
Mathematical Operations
Relationships
Syllogism
Jumbling
Venn Diagrams
Data Interpretation and Sufficiency
Conclusions and Decision Making
Similarities and Differences
Analytical Reasoning
Classification
Directions
Statement – Arguments and Assumptions
General Science
The syllabus under this covers Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences of 10 standard level.
General Awareness on Current Affairs
Science & Technology, Sports, Culture, Personalities, Economics, Politics and any other subjects of importance that need a lot of focus.
RRB Recruitment 2018 Group D: Selection procedure
The selection process of the RRB group ‘D‘ recruitment comprises of the following three stages:
Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.
Physical Efficiency Test (PET): In this, a candidate’s physical capabilities will be tested by means of some tasks. These would be different for men and women.
