RRB Group D exam analysis for September 24 test (all shift)

RRB Group D: The Railway Recruitment Board has started the Group D examination on September 17 onwards. The recruitment test is held to fill over 62,907 posts. Here is the analysis for the September 23, all shifts. The overall difficulty level of RRB Group D exam was moderate.

RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2018

Reasoning

● Syllogism – 3-4 Questions

● Analogy – 3 Questions

● Series – 2 Questions

● Odd one Out – 3 Question

● Venn Diagram – 2 Questions

● Mirror Image – 1 Questions

● Direction – 1 Question

● Statement & Conclusion – 3 Questions

● Coding – Decoding – 3 Questions

● Calendar – 2 Question

● Blood Relation – 2 Question

● Counting Figure – 1 Question

● Miscellaneous

Mathematics

● S.I, CI: 3 Questions

● Pipe & Cistern: 1 Questions

● Profit/ Loss: 2 Questions

● Time, Speed and Distance: 2 Questions

● Average: 1 Question

● Trigonometry: 3 Questions

● Percentage: 2 Questions

● DI (Pie Chart): 2 Questions

● Ages: 1 Question

● Time and Work: 3 Questions

● Geometry (circle): 1 Question

● Simplification : 3 Questions

● Percentage : 1 Question

General Science

● Physics: 9-11 Questions

● Chemistry: 8-9 Questions

● Biology: 9-10 Questions

Current Affairs (Shift 1)

1. National Science Day is celebrated on ? 28th February

2. Vijay Stambh was made by which ruler ? Rana Uday Singh

3. What is the range of audible wave? 20 to 20,000 Hz

4. What is the SI unit of wavelength? metre

5. G-20 summit will take place at? Buenos Aires, Argentina

6. Sampriti defence exercise takes place between? India and Bangladesh

7. Who is the Vice-Chairman of NITI Aayog? Dr Rajiv Kumar

8. Who is the Chief Minister of Meghalaya? Conrad Sangama

9. Who is the CEO of Bajaj? Rajiv Bajaj

10. Which app is launch to check the quality of Coal? UTTAM app

11. Who is the winner of Vyas Samman 2017? Mamta Kalia

12. What is the Venue of Final of IPL 2018? Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

13. Shalimar Bagh is situated in? Srinagar

14. Who is the Governor of Madhya Pradesh? Anandiben Patel

15. What is the capital of Iraq? Baghdad

16. World Earth Day is celebrated on which date? April 22

17. Who is the CEO of Microsoft? Satya Narayana Nadella

Shift 2

1. Where is the Head Quarter of IMF? Washington D.C

2. Who is the Chief Minister of Delhi? Arvind Kejriwal

3. Who is the Chief Minister of Punjab? Amarinder Singh

4. Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana is started for? Agro-Marine Processing

5. Venue of Men’s Hockey World Cup 2018? India

6. Rana Pratap Sagar Dam is on which river? Chambal River

7. Kalidas Award is given to? Ram Gopal Bajaj

8. Who received the Golden Boot in FIFA World Cup 2018? Harry Kane

9. What is the Capital of Saudi Arabia? Riyadh

10. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated on which date? 6-7 January 2018

11. Manikaran Plant is in Which State? Himachal Pradesh

12. Maitri Defence Exercise took place between? India and Thailand.

Shift 3

1. What is the SI unit of force? Newton

2. World Health Day is celebrated on 7 April

3. Whose egg is biggest? Ostrich

4. Who invented vitamins? Casimir Funk

— The exam analysis of Group D has been written by exam expert of onlinetyari.com

