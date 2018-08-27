RRB Group D exam: Admit card, syllabus, selection process details

RRB Group D: This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions. RRB Group D: This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.

RRB Group D 2018: In a relief to lakhs of candidates, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the Group D recruitment examinations from September 17. “The exam city, date and shift details shall be made live 10 days prior to the start of CBT. Detailed schedule shall be released shortly,” mentioned the official release.

RRB Group D 2018 admit card

Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release the admit cards for the Group D exam by September 7. The RRB is conducting the Group C (ALP and Technician) first stage examination to fill over 66,502 posts. Once the Group D admit cards are released, the candidates have to log in using their registration number and download the call letters.

In the note, RRB has also mentioned that candidates should not trust on the fake message and trust on the official website only.

RRB Recruitment 2018 Group D: Selection procedure

The selection process of the RRB group ‘D‘ recruitment comprises of the following three stages:

Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): In this, a candidate’s physical capabilities will be tested by means of some tasks. These would be different for men and women.

