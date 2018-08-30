RRB Group D exam: These tips will help you crack CBT I

RRB Group D exam: The admit cards likely to be out by September 7 RRB Group D exam: The admit cards likely to be out by September 7

RRB Group D exam: The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct Group D exam 2018 in September. The Computer-Based Tests (CBT) for recruitment of Level 1 posts is expected to start from September 17, 2018. Here are some important details and strategy to help you with your preparation for upcoming RRB Group D 2018 exam:

RRB Group D exam: Exam pattern

The primary focus before beginning any subject-wise preparation is to know and understand exam pattern as well as syllabus. This will help you to become more familiar with the exam and remove all your fears before the RRB Group D exam.

Note the above pattern is for the first stage of examination, i.e. CBT or Computer Based Test only.

RRB Group D exam: Understanding the exam Details

There are a few minute details which every student should never forget while preparing for RRB Group D 2018 examination.

— The exam will be conducted in three stages, viz, CBT or Computer Based Test; PET or Physical Efficiency Test and lastly, document verification.

— There will be negative marking in RRB Group D CBT Test (Stage-1). 1/3rd portion of total marks for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

— Only objective type questions will be asked in CBT or Computer Based Test for RRB Group D.

— Students who clear Railways Group D CBT exam will be called for PET or Stage-2 of the exam. The successful candidates need to clear this stage of the examination and then only they will be called for the final stage, that is, document verification.

RRB Group D exam: Subject-wise strategy, important topics

Mathematics

To master this area, you need to combine skills with strategy. This section tests your ability to interpret and comprehend graphical data and then answer the questions that follows. It is essential that you need to have an idea of all the types of questions that are asked so that you can attempt them in the correct manner.

Important topics

BODMAS, Percentage, Ratio and Proportion, Time and Work, Percentage, Compound Interest and Simple Interest, Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry.

Reasoning ability

The Reasoning section is vast and comprises of a number of topics. This section is considered both challenging and exciting part by most of the aspirants. The only way to excel in Reasoning Section is developing an in-depth understanding of Logic and Regular Practice.

Important Topics

Analogy, Classification, Blood Relation, Direction, Analytical, Reasoning, Syllogism, Statement Argument and Assumption.

General Science

The preparation for the Science and Technology section is quite different. First things first, finding the right study material is still a problem. Piling up a huge stock of books and resources available in the market and cramming them up is NOT a solution. Mostly, all of the questions from science and technology section are analytical/conceptual in nature. A lot of them hold relevance because of the events going on around us. So, current affairs across the world go in-sync with your conceptual knowledge. All you need here is the right approach. RRB ALP General Science exam is divided into 3 categories, which are, Life Science, Physics and Chemistry. A candidate can expect around 3 to 4 questions from each of these topics.

Important topics: Classification, Life Processes, Ecology, Sources of Energy, Reproduction, Acid Bases and Salts, Metals and Non-Metals, Chemical Reactions, Units and Measurement, Heat, Force, Electricity and Magnetism, Gravitation.

General awareness

Most candidates are able to secure good marks in this section but there are a significant number of questions which candidates might find confusing. Watch current affair videos daily, read PDFs and newspaper and note down important points and revise them on regular basis. Maximum questions in this section are generally asked from the topics on current affairs in science and technology, sports, culture, personalities, economics, politics and any other subjects of importance.

Mock tests are important

After understanding the exam pattern and syllabus, the next most crucial step is to be prepared by practicing as much as possible.

— Remember you are practicing to crack only CBT or Computer Based Test. Therefore keep your focus clear, crisp and focused.

— Learn from your mistakes each time you attempt a mock test.

— Try to avoid the same mistakes and try to understand by viewing the method or explanation for the correct answer. The more you practice the less are the chances that you will make a mistake in the actual RRB Group D 2018 exam.

Building speed and accuracy

The last and most important part while preparing for RRB Group D 2018 examination is to have accuracy and speed at the same time. Here are some tips to build your speed and accuracy during the exam:

— Try to answer questions you know the answers to while you are practicing.

— Analyse your correct and wrongly attempted questions. Understand the reasons mentioned in the explanation or solutions.

— Decrease the time taken to attempt each mock test.

