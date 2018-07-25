RRB Group D exam 2018 date: Modify invalid photograph, check at indianrailways.gov.in

RRB Group D exam 2018: The last date to submit the photo is by July 28, 11:59 pm RRB Group D exam 2018: The last date to submit the photo is by July 28, 11:59 pm

RRB Group D exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has last week activated the link to check the application status of candidates applied for the Group C ALP and technicians and Group D posts at indianrailways.gov.in. In the process, some candidates found that their applications carry invalid photos, and therefore the Railways has given them another chance to modify it.

While Group C candidates have already done with the process, those who applied for Group D Level 1 posts (CEN-02/2018). The last date to submit the photo is by July 28, 11:59 pm.

In a note, RRB has stated — “Candidates may either login to the application status link on the website of the RRBs or through the link available in the email sent to them and upload proper passport size photograph as per requirements specified in para

15.1 (i) of CEN 02/2018.”

RRB Group D exam date 2018: How to check application status

Step 1: Go to the official website of the region that you applied for or click on indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the job you applied for — (CEN 02/2018)

Step 3: Enter all your login details that were made available during the registration process

Step 4: Check your application status

For Group D, the selection will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT). The qualified ones will then have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Over two crore candidates applied fot the 90,000 posts in group C and group D and for another 9,500 openings in the Railway Protection Force. Over 50 lakh online applications have been received for assistant loco pilots and technicians jobs, said the official. There are 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts and 62,907 Group D posts open for recruitment.

