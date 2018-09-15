RRB Group D Exam 2018 Date: Exam date, city, schedule for CBT starting after October 16 releasing today, websites to check

RRB Railway Group D Exam Date 2018: The computer-based test will begin from September 17 RRB Railway Group D Exam Date 2018: The computer-based test will begin from September 17

RRB Group D Exam Date 2018, Center, City, Admit Card: Railway Recruitment Board will release the information regarding the exam city, date and shift of the Group D examination to be conducted after October 16 on Saturday, September 15. “The exam date, city, schedule of the RRB Group D examinations after October 16 will be released today. All the candidates who will appear for the exams can check the details through all the region based websites,” said an official from RRB.

The computer-based test will begin from September 17 and the mock test link for the same has been activated on September 12. The board has also released the admit card, and the candidates can download it from the official websites. Those who successfully qualify the test will be called for PET or stage 2 of the exam, the dates of which will release post result declaration of stage 1.

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

To download the RRB Group D admit cards, the candidates have to visit the official website and click on the relevant link. Then they have to enter their registration number, date of birth and other details in the box provided. The RRB admit card will appear on the screen. Remember to carry the hall ticket at the exam centre

RRB Group D recruitment examination: Paper pattern

Railway Recruitment Board has released the exam pattern for the Group D recruitment examination. The written examination will be of 90 minutes for general category candidates and 120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe.

Mathematics: 25

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 30

General Science: 25

General Awareness and Current Affairs: 20.

