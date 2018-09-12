RRB Group D admit card to release tomorrow: Download at indianrailways.gov.in

RRB Group D exam 2018: Admit cards will be available for download from September 13 RRB Group D exam 2018: Admit cards will be available for download from September 13

RRB Group D exam 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the admit card for the Group D recruitment examination tomorrow, on September 13 on the official website, indianrailways.gov.in. Once released, candidates will be able to download the same from the website itself. It will contain details such as roll number, examination venue, exam duration, name and other important details. Without the admit card, the entry will be prohibited inside the examination centre.

Meanwhile, the mock test link for the RRB Group D exam has been activated today, on September 12. All the candidates who will appear for the exams can access the online mock test series by logging in with their username and password once released. The computer-based test will begin from September 17.

RRB Group D admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official regional websites

Step 2: Click on the link for admit card/ call letter on the homepage

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The exam will be of 90 minutes duration. A total of 100 multiple-choice type questions will be framed and one-third marks will be deducted for wrong answers. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has also released a notification for all those candidates who have forgotten their registration ID for level 1 posts recruitment. In order to obtain the same again, one has to visit the official website.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd