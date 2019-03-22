RRB Group D (CEN No 02/2018) fee refund from today, check rrbonlinereg.in at 6 pm

Toggle Menu
RRB Group D: Candidates should make sure that they submit correct bank account number and IFSC code because modification in the bank details will not be possible after submission. 

RRB Group D 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board will activate the link to submit/modify bank account details for RRB Group D (CEN.No.02/2018) aspirants. The fee refund process will begin at 6 pm today on the official websites. The board had already announced Group D result for the computer-based test this month. The candidates need to know the Railway Recruitment Board would refund examination fee to the candidates who had appeared for the CBT.

In a note uploaded on the official website — rrbonlinereg.in, RRB has said, “Account Information for CEN No.02/2018 (Recruitment for Posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix) will open on 22-03-2019 at 18.00hrs.”

The last date to submit the bank account details is March 28, 2019.

Many candidates could not refund successfully due to the incorrect bank details furnished like the wrong account number or IFSC code of the bank branch, filling up of customer ID in place of account number etc. A lot of applicants have either not provided their account number or the same is furnished for a large number of candidates.

Candidates should make sure that they submit correct bank account number and IFSC code because modification in the bank details will not be possible after submission.

