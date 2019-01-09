RRB Group D answer key 2018: When and where to check

RRB Group D answer key 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer key for the group D exam on January 11. RRB official, Angraj Mohan informed the indianexpress.com that the answer keys will be released on Friday, January 11, 2019 (Friday) on the official websites.

Advertising

However, keeping the previous trend in mind, RRB might release the answer keys a day before the scheduled date. Candidates need to keep a tab on this page for all the updates.

Once the RRB Group D answer keys are out, a link will be activated to raise objections. We suggest candidates to check the answer keys carefully and in case they wish to raise an objection, they can file by following the steps to be available on the official website. If the Railway Recruitment Board found the queries correct, they will consider it while preparing group D result.

The ALP, technician exam result was released in November last year, however, when the candidates raised objections, RRB had to release revised result in December.

The RRB recruitment exam for filling in posts at group D level was conducted on December 17, 2018. The exam was held for 90 minutes duration. A total of 100 multiple-choice type questions will be framed and one-third marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

As per reports, over 1.90 crore candidates had registered for the recruitment exam which would fill a total of 62,907 posts.

Advertising

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.