RRB Group D analysis for September 24 exam (all shifts)

RRB Group D: The Railway Recruitment Board is conducting Group D recruitment exams for past one week. Today, that is on September 25, exam scheduled to be held in Bhopal and Odisha are postponed and the fresh dates will be announced post October 16. Here are the RRB Group D exam Analysis 2018 (all shift) for September 24 tests.

The Group D exam is composed of 4 sections, that is, Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness. As per experts, the overall difficulty level was moderate. Let us dig a bit deeper and understand the construct of the paper section-wise.

Mathematics

S.I, CI: 3 Questions

Pipe & Cistern: 1 Questions

Profit/ Loss: 2 Questions

Time, Speed and Distance: 2 Questions

Average: 1 Question

Trigonometry: 3 Questions

Percentage: 2 Questions

DI (Pie Chart): 2 Questions

Ages: 1 Question

Time and Work: 3 Questions

Geometry (circle): 1 Question

Simplification : 3 Questions

Percentage : 1 Question

Reasoning

Syllogism – 3-4 Questions

Analogy – 3 Questions

Series – 2 Questions

Odd one Out – 3 Question

Venn Diagram – 2 Questions

Mirror Image – 1 Questions

Direction – 1 Question

Statement & Conclusion – 3 Questions

Coding – Decoding – 3 Questions

Calendar – 2 Question

Blood Relation – 2 Question

Counting Figure – 1 Question

Miscellaneous

General Science

Physics: 9-11 Questions

Chemistry: 8-9 Questions

Biology: 9-10 Questions

Shift 1

1. Who won the Best Player title in FIFA 2017?

Cristiano Ronaldo

2. Where is the gateway of India?

Mumbai

3. Where did India come in Yankee Trump 2017?

Hyderabad

4. What is the full form of the policy commission?

National Institute for Transforming India

5. Who got the Kalidas Award?

Ramgopal Bajaj

6. Questions related to Tamil Nadu’s wind project

7. Who is the Chairman of the Sebi?

Ajay Tyagi

8. What are the full-time members of SEBI?

Four

9. Whose open story was open?

Rishi Kapoor

10. Who is the CEO of Bajaj Auto?

Ravi Bajaj

11. Who got the Arjuna Award?

Neeraj Chopra

12. Who is the Governor of Assam?

Jagdish Mukhi

13. World Social Justice Day is celebrated?

February 20

14. Who has given the Saraswati prize?

Sitanshu Yashanchandra

15. Who made the dynamite?

Alfred Nobel

16. Who is the founder of the repatriate dynasty?

Green moon

17. Who won the snooker champion 2018 year?

Mark William

1. When did the note be closed?

November 9, 2016

2. International Sports Day is celebrated?

April 6

3. There was a question related to the National Health Mission

4. What is the capital of Sri Lanka?

Shreejayawadanapure kote

5. Who is Google CEO?

Sundar Pitchai

6. Who is the CEO of Nokia?

Rajeev Suri

7. Who won the FIFA Under 17 World Cup?

England

8. Where is the Nanda Devi National Park?

Uttarakhand

9. Who has won Mushtaq Ali Trophy?

Delhi

10. Which river is in Kolkata?

Hooghly

11. What is India’s ranking in the World Happiness Index?

133

12. Which is the first satellite of Bangladesh?

Bangabandhu

13. Where will the NATO Convention 2018 be?

Turkey

Shift 2

1. Who is the Child Welfare Minister?

Maneka Gandhi

2. KISG (Khelo Indian School Games) is started from?

31st January 2018

3. Who is the CEO of Adobe?

Shantanu Narayen

4. Who is the director of Hindi Medium Film?

Saket Chaudhary

5. What is the new name of Mugalsarai Junction ?

Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction

6. Rains occurs in Mumbai due to which Ghat?

Western Ghat

7. What is the ranking of India in Test Cricket in 2018?

1

8. Who is the winner of World Rapid Chess in 2017?

Viswanathan Anand

9. Who has launch the North East Vision 2022?

Ravi Shankar

10. Which scheme has been launch in Kerala for health?

Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme

11. Who has won the Kabaddi Championship in 2017?

India



Shift 3

1 World Health Day is celebrated on ?

7 April

2 Which bird has biggest egg?

Ostrich

3 Who invented the Vitamins?

Casimir Funk

4 National Games 2018 will take place at?

Goa

5 Who has won the silver medal for India in the Rio Olympics?

P.V. Sindhu

6 Who has got the award of the best actor in Oscar 2018?

Gary Oldman

7 Who has recieved the Gyanpith Award in 2017?

Krishna Sobti

8 Who has won the Grammy Award?

Bruno Mars

9 Who is the Chief Minister of Sikkim?

Pawan Kumar Chamling

10 Who is the CEO of Canon?

Fujio Mitrai

11 Who is the writer of “The Coalition Year”.

Pranav Mukharjee

12 Who is the richest man in 2018?

Jeff Bezos

13 Who is the chairman of UGC?

D.P. Singh

14 GST is implemented in India from which date?

1st July

