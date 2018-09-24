RRB Group D admit card for September exams released: How to download

RRB Group D exam has commenced from September 17 RRB Group D exam has commenced from September 17

RRB Group D admit card: The Railway Recruitment Board has activated the admit card link for candidates who will appear for their Computer-based test (CBT) Level 1 exam till September 27. The exam city, date and shift intimation for remaining candidates not scheduled till October 16, 2018 shall be live on September 30. The Group D exam is held in three shifts. The download of e-call letters begins four days prior to a candidate’s exam.

The candidates have to log in with their credentials on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their exam city, date, session, downloading train travel authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and e-call letter. During the examination, the aspirants will have to carry their original ID proof. Those with a photocopy of ID proof won’t be allowed to appear for the exam.

Over 2.37 crore candidates have applied to fill Group C and D posts in the Indian Railways this year. The railways has in March released a notification to fill about a lakh post in various departments. Over 50 lakh online applications were received for assistant assistant loco pilots and technicians jobs. There are 26,502 loco pilot and technicians posts and 62,907 Group D posts. The Railways has increased vacancies for Group C for which candidates can apply.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd