RRB Group D admit card expected to release tomorrow, here’s how to download

RRB Group D admit card 2018: The call letters for the Group D examination will be released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) tomorrow, on September 7 on the official website — www.rrbcdg.gov.in. All those who will be appearing for the same will be able to download the same from the website itself, once released. The Group C exam is likely to be conducted from September 17. Details regarding the exam city, date and shift shall be made available 10 days prior to the start of CBT.

A new notification has been released by the RRB which explains the section-wise marks for various parts of the syllabus for the CBT. The duration of the same will be 90 minutes and a total of 100 questions will be framed.

Section-wise distribution of questions

Mathematics: 25

General intelligence and reasoning: 30

General science: 25

General awareness and current affairs: 20

RRB Group D admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the respective regional website

Step 2: Click on the link for admit card

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number/ other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Those who successfully qualify the test will be called for PET or stage 2 of the exam, the dates of which will release post result declaration of stage 1.

