RRB Group D admit card expected to release tomorrow, here’s how to download

RRB Group D admit card 2018: The call letters for the Group D examination will be released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) tomorrow, on September 7 on the official website — www.rrbcdg.gov.in. All those who will be appearing for the same will be able to download the same from the website itself, once released. The Group C exam is likely to be conducted from September 17. Details regarding the exam city, date and shift shall be made available 10 days prior to the start of CBT.
A new notification has been released by the RRB which explains the section-wise marks for various parts of the syllabus for the CBT. The duration of the same will be 90 minutes and a total of 100 questions will be framed.
Section-wise distribution of questions
Mathematics: 25
General intelligence and reasoning: 30
General science: 25
General awareness and current affairs: 20
RRB Group D admit card 2018: How to download
Step 1: Log on to the respective regional website
Step 2: Click on the link for admit card
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your registration number/ other details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Those who successfully qualify the test will be called for PET or stage 2 of the exam, the dates of which will release post result declaration of stage 1.
