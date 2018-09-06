RRB Group D admit card release date, exam schedule and scheme announced, check here

RRB Group D exam 2018: The official schedule for the Group D examination has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) today, on September 6. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment of level 1 posts as per 7th CPC will commence from September 17. The online mock test will be made available from September 10. Candidates will be informed about the exam city, date and shift on September 9. Call letters for the exam will be released four days prior to the CBT.

The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and a total of 100 questions will be framed. Multiple-choice type questions will be asked and one-third marks will be deducted for wrong answers. Once released, the candidates will be able to download the call letters for the same from the official website — www.rrbcdg.gov.in. Those who successfully qualify the test will be called for PET or stage 2 of the exam, the dates of which will release post result declaration of stage 1.

A new notification has been released by the RRB which explains the section-wise marks for various parts of the syllabus for the CBT. In Group C ALP and technician recruitment exam, over 47 lakh candidates appeared registering nearly 76 per cent overall attendance.

