RRB Group D admit card 2018 LIVE Updates: Websites to download, check here

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018, Railway Group D Exam Admit Card 2018 Live Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the admit card for Group D examination on Thursday, September 13. All the candidates who will appear for the same, which is expected to be conducted from September 17, can download their respective admit cards from the region based websites. RRB will conduct the recruitment in three stages — CBT or Computer Based Test, PET or Physical Efficiency Test and lastly, document verification.
In the Group D exam, only objective type questions will be asked. There will be negative marking in RRB Group D CBT Test (Stage-1). One-third portion of total marks for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer. Those who successfully qualify the test will be called for PET or stage 2 of the exam, the dates of which will release post result declaration of stage 1.
The Railway Recruitment Board had earlier released the exam dates and shift timings so that the candidates can plan things accordingly. Today the RRB Group D admit cards download will begin for those who will be appearing for the September 17 exam. For rest, since exam date varies, the admit card will be available for download four days prior the exam.
In case, Level 1 or Group D candidates have any query, they can log in
The candidates can download the admit card four days prior from the date of examination. The exam will be of 90 minutes duration. A total of 100 multiple-choice type questions will be framed and one-third marks will be deducted for wrong answers.
The computer-based test will begin from September 17 and the mock test link is activated now. Those who successfully qualify the test will be called for PET or stage 2 of the exam, the dates of which will release post result declaration of stage 1.
The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the Group D exam 2018 from September 17. Since exam date varies, the admit card will be available for download four days prior the exam
In Group C ALP and technician recruitment exam, over 47 lakh candidates appeared registering nearly 76 per cent overall attendance.
Here is the list of websites from where candidates can download their RRB hall tickets:
RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)
RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)
RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)
RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)
RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)
On September 12, the mock test link for the RRB Group D exam has been activated. All the candidates who will appear for the exams can access the online mock test series by logging in with their username and password. The computer-based test will begin from September 17.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the admit card for the Group D recruitment examination today on the official website, indianrailways.gov.in. The admit cards contain important information such as roll number, examination venue, exam duration, name and other important details. Without the admit card, the entry will be prohibited inside the examination centre.