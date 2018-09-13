Follow Us:
Thursday, September 13, 2018
RRB Group D admit card 2018 LIVE Updates: Websites to download, check here

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018, Railway Group D Exam Admit Card 2018 Live Updates: The admit card for the RRB Group D exam 2018 will be available at the official website, indianrailways.gov.in, once released.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 13, 2018 10:04:18 am
RRB admit card download, rrb group d, rrb RRB Railway Group D admit card 2018: The hall tickets will be available on regional railway websites

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018, Railway Group D Exam Admit Card 2018 Live Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the admit card for Group D examination on Thursday, September 13. All the candidates who will appear for the same, which is expected to be conducted from September 17, can download their respective admit cards from the region based websites. RRB will conduct the recruitment in three stages — CBT or Computer Based Test, PET or Physical Efficiency Test and lastly, document verification.

In the Group D exam, only objective type questions will be asked. There will be negative marking in RRB Group D CBT Test (Stage-1). One-third portion of total marks for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer. Those who successfully qualify the test will be called for PET or stage 2 of the exam, the dates of which will release post result declaration of stage 1.

Live Blog

RRB Group D admit card LIVE UPDATES: Admit card download to start today at indianrailways.gov.in

10:01 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
RRB Group D admit card download

The Railway Recruitment Board had earlier released the exam dates and shift timings so that the candidates can plan things accordingly. Today the RRB Group D admit cards download will begin for those who will be appearing for the September 17 exam. For rest, since exam date varies, the admit card will be available for download four days prior the exam.

09:51 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
RRB Group D: Any query? Log in for answers

In case, Level 1 or Group D candidates have any query, they can log in to identify it

09:48 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
RRB Group D registration number
09:34 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
RRB Group D exam date

The candidates can download the admit card four days prior from the date of examination. The exam will be of 90 minutes duration. A total of 100 multiple-choice type questions will be framed and one-third marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

09:26 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
RRB CBT exam date

The computer-based test will begin from September 17 and the mock test link is activated now. Those who successfully qualify the test will be called for PET or stage 2 of the exam, the dates of which will release post result declaration of stage 1.

09:20 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
RRB admit card: Know when to download

The Railway Recruitment Board will conduct the Group D exam 2018 from September 17. Since exam date varies, the admit card will be available for download four days prior the exam

09:16 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
RRB exams registers record attendance

In Group C ALP and technician recruitment exam, over 47 lakh candidates appeared registering nearly 76 per cent overall attendance.

09:08 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
RRB Group D exam: Websites to download admit cards

Here is the list of websites from where candidates can download their RRB hall tickets:

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

09:05 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
RRB Group D mock test link

On September 12, the mock test link for the RRB Group D exam has been activated. All the candidates who will appear for the exams can access the online mock test series by logging in with their username and password. The computer-based test will begin from September 17.

09:03 (IST) 13 Sep 2018
RRB Group D exam 2018 admit card

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the admit card for the Group D recruitment examination today on the official website, indianrailways.gov.in. The admit cards contain important information such as roll number, examination venue, exam duration, name and other important details. Without the admit card, the entry will be prohibited inside the examination centre.

rrb, rrb group d live, rrb group d live updates, rrb group d exam date, rrb group d admit card, rrb group d exam date 2018 RRB Group D admit card LIVE: The candidates can download the admit card from the region based websites

The selection process of the RRB group ‘D‘ recruitment comprises of the following three stages: Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): In this, a candidate’s physical capabilities will be tested by means of some tasks. These would be different for men and women.

