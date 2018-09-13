RRB Group D admit card 2018 LIVE Updates: Websites to download, check here

RRB Railway Group D admit card 2018: The hall tickets will be available on regional railway websites RRB Railway Group D admit card 2018: The hall tickets will be available on regional railway websites

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018, Railway Group D Exam Admit Card 2018 Live Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the admit card for Group D examination on Thursday, September 13. All the candidates who will appear for the same, which is expected to be conducted from September 17, can download their respective admit cards from the region based websites. RRB will conduct the recruitment in three stages — CBT or Computer Based Test, PET or Physical Efficiency Test and lastly, document verification.

In the Group D exam, only objective type questions will be asked. There will be negative marking in RRB Group D CBT Test (Stage-1). One-third portion of total marks for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer. Those who successfully qualify the test will be called for PET or stage 2 of the exam, the dates of which will release post result declaration of stage 1.