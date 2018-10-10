RRB Group D admit card download: Know when are October exam hall tickets releasing

RRB Group D admit card 2018: The Railways has always released the admit card four days prior to the examination RRB Group D admit card 2018: The Railways has always released the admit card four days prior to the examination

RRB Group D admit card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board is scheduled to release the admit card of the Group D examinations to be conducted from October 22 to 26 from next week. The board has always released the admit card four days prior to the examination, the candidates can expect the admit card to be available online from October 18. The RRB is not conducting the examinations from October 17 to 21 taking note of festivals like Durga Puja and Dussehra.

RRB Group D admit card details: Here are some important instructions

– The admit card of the RRB Group D examinations is scheduled to be released from October 18. The candidates can download the admit card from all the region-based websites.

– Here are the region based official websites from which you can download admit card,

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in),

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in),

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in),

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in),

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in),

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in),

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in),

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in),

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in),

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in),

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in),

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in),

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in),

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in),

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in),

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in),

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in),

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in),

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org),

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

-To download the RRB Group D admit cards, the candidates have to visit the official website and click on the relevant link on the homepage. Then they have to enter their registration number, date of birth and other details in the box provided. The RRB admit card will appear on the screen. Remember to carry the hall ticket at the exam centre

-Taking note of festivals like Durga Puja and Dussehra, the Railway Recruitment Board has decided not to conduct examinations from October 17 to 21. “Considering the festivals of Durga Puja which is majorly celebrated in eastern and northeastern part of the country, and Dussehra in northern belt, the board has decided not to conduct examinations from October 17 to 21,” said CPO Northrern Railway, Angaraj Mohan

