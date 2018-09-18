RRB Group D admit card: Websites operational, download e-call letter for September 18, 19 and 20 exams

RRB Group D admit card: Log in to download e-call letter RRB Group D admit card: Log in to download e-call letter

RRB Group D admit card: Due to technical glitches on the official websites of the Railway Recruitment Board, many candidates were unable to download their e-call letter, however, the link is active. Moreover, in a note, RRB has clarified that those candidates who are having their Computer-based test (CBT) for Level 1 posts on September 18, 19 and 20 and could not download e-call letter, have been sent SMS with centre details and an email with the link to download and print their e-call letter.

In a note, they have advised that the candidates need to “click on the link, print e call letter and to proceed to the exam centre with original photo ID, passport size photo and attend the exam.”

Meanwhile, the Railway officials have said that they will release the information regarding the exam city, date and shift of the Group D examination scheduled to be held after October 16 once the websites start running smoothly. “The exam date, city, schedule of the RRB Group D examinations after October 16 will release as soon as the websites are operational. At present, the websites are down due to heavy load. All the candidates who will appear for the exams can check the details through all the region based websites,” said CPO Northern Railway, Angaraj Mohan.

Candidates should not carry any personal computational devices, Bluetooth devices, cell phones any electronic gadgets et al to the exam venue. There will be no arrangement made for keeping the same. They should also not carry any textual material, printed or written, bits of papers or any electronic gadgets. Moreover, candidates are not allowed to wear mehndi or henna on the left thumb to avoid difficulties in registration.

