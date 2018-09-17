RRB Group D admit card 2018: Websites down, candidates complain

RRB Group D admit card 2018: “For convenience of candidates, their admit Card is being sent by e-mail, and details of Test Centre is sent through sms,” said CPO Northern Railway Angaraj Mohan RRB Group D admit card 2018: “For convenience of candidates, their admit Card is being sent by e-mail, and details of Test Centre is sent through sms,” said CPO Northern Railway Angaraj Mohan

RRB Group D admit card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board Group D examinations has commenced from Monday, September 10. Meanwhile, all the regional based official websites have gone down, and the candidates complained of facing trouble in downloading the admit card. However, the RRB has accepted the problem and said that the admit card of the candidates has been sent by mail. “Web problem was there. Has been sorted out substantially. Will be rectified fully shortly. For the convenience of candidates, their admit card is being sent via e-mail, and details of the test centre is sent through SMS,” said CPO Northern Railway Angaraj Mohan.

The social media has flooded with complaints from candidates who were not able to download admit card. “Ahmedabad group website not working. Clicking on link for download e call letter and showing error “url doesn’t exist. 404 : file not found. How can anyone will give exam without call letter,” tweeted an RRB Group D candidate. Another candidate tweeted, “Exam is 19 and Admit Card is not being downloaded for 2 days. Waah Re Teri Service, Waah Teri Mantrimandal. What if this does not mess with the youth.”

