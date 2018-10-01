RRB Group D admit card 2018 for October 4 exam released, download now

RRB Group D admit card 2018: The admit card for the October 4 exam released RRB Group D admit card 2018: The admit card for the October 4 exam released

RRB Group D admit card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the examination that is scheduled to be conducted on October 4. The candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the region based official websites. The admit card will contain details such as roll number, examination venue, exam duration, name and other important details. Without the admit card, the entry will be prohibited inside the examination centre.

RRB Group D admit card 2018 for October 4 exams released: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official regional websites

Step 2: Click on the link for admit card/ call letter on the homepage

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

RRB Group D exams 2018: List of official websites to download admit card

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

The exam will be of 90 minutes duration. A total of 100 multiple-choice type questions will be framed and one-third marks will be deducted for wrong answers. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has also released a notification for all those candidates who have forgotten their registration ID for level 1 posts recruitment. In order to obtain the same again, one has to visit the official website.

