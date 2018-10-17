RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: E-call letter for October 22-26 exams released, websites to download

RRB Railway Group D 2018: The e-call letter for October 22 to 26 exams has been released. (Image source: unsplash.com) RRB Railway Group D 2018: The e-call letter for October 22 to 26 exams has been released. (Image source: unsplash.com)

RRB Railway Group D Admit Card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the e-call letter for the examinations scheduled to be conducted from October 22 to 26. The candidates who will appear for the examinations can download the admit card through all the region based official websites.

To download the RRB Group D admit cards, the candidates have to visit the official website and click on the relevant link on the homepage. Then they have to enter their registration number, date of birth and other details in the box provided. The RRB admit card will appear on the screen. Remember to carry the hall ticket at the exam centre.

RRB Group D exams 2018: List of official websites to download admit card

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

Considering the festivals, the board is not conducting the examinations from October 17 to 21. “Considering the festivals of Durga Puja which is majorly celebrated in eastern and northeastern part of the country, and Dussehra in northern belt, the board has decided not to conduct examinations from October 17 to 21,” said CPO Northern Railway, Angaraj Mohan, adding that “The board will not conduct the examinations during Diwali and Chatth Puja.”

The board will also conduct exams for those candidates who were unable to appear for the Group D examination due to natural calamities or other reasons. “Due to adivasi strike, several candidates from Odisha and Kolkata could not appear in the examination on September 26. There are also some incidents happened in Manipur and Kerala, the board will conduct the exams of the affected area after December 14,” said CPO, Northern Railway.

