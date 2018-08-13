RRB Group D admit card 2018: Exam in September, call letters expected by August-end

RRB Group D admit card 2018: Over 2.37 crore candidates have applied to fill Group C and D posts in the Indian Railways this year RRB Group D admit card 2018: Over 2.37 crore candidates have applied to fill Group C and D posts in the Indian Railways this year

RRB Group D admit card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board is conducting the Group C (ALP and Technician) first stage examination to fill over 66,502 posts. The next phase is for posts of Group D (trackmen and suchlike) for which exams will begin in September. Around 2.4 crore candidates have applied for all the vacancies combined. Some news portals are claiming that the Group D admit cards are expected to release by August-end, but an official announcement is awaited.

For Group C exam, a total of 47.55 lakh people have applied for this exam. The first phase which started on Thursday is for around 60,000 vacancies in posts of Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians.

Once the Group D admit cards are released, the candidates have to log in using their registration number and download the call letters. The admit card carries important details like name, exam centre and time.

Over 2.37 crore candidates have applied to fill Group C and D posts in the Indian Railways this year. The railways has in March released a notification to fill about a lakh post in various departments.

