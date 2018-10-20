RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: E-call letter available to download from October 25

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: The candidates can download the admit card from October 25. Representational Image RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: The candidates can download the admit card from October 25. Representational Image

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board will release the admit card on Thursday, October 25 for examinations commencing from October 29. “The e-call letter for examinations beginning October 29 will be available to download from Thursday, October 25. The candidates can download the admit card through all the region based official websites,” said RRB official Angaraj Mohan, adding that there will be no examinations on October 27 and 28 as the board did not get sufficient examination centres.

To download the RRB Group D admit cards, the candidates have to visit the official website and click on the relevant link. They will then have to enter their registration number, date of birth and other details in the box provided. The RRB admit card will appear on the screen. Remember to carry the hall ticket to the exam centre. The board has also released information on the date and city of the Group D examinations from October 29 till December 17, read the official notification.

Due to the vacations, the RRB will not conduct examinations from October 17 to 21. “Due to the Durga Puja and other festivals like Dussehra, the board has decided not to conduct examinations from October 17 to 21,” said Angaraj Mohan. “The board will not conduct the examinations during Diwali and Chatth Puja.”

RRB will also conduct exams for those candidates who were unable to appear for the Group D examination due to natural calamities or other reasons. “Due to adivasi strike, several candidates from Odisha and Kolkata could not appear in the examination on September 26. There are also some incidents happened in Manipur and Kerala, the board will conduct the exams of the affected area after December 14,” the RRB official said.

